Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Continental Resources stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

