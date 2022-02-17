Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

