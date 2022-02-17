Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wayfair Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.39.

W opened at $136.54 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

