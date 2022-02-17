Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (BMO, BNS, CF, CM, CUB, CWB, CWYUF, DALXF, DIR.UN, DREUF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 17th:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$167.00 to C$169.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)

had its target price increased by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$105.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$98.00 to C$100.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$172.00 to C$173.00.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$13.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$19.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.25.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $672.00 to $630.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $824.00 to $776.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was given a C$88.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$95.00.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$41.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $200.00 to $170.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$89.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $7.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $6.50 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$26.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00.

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.85 to C$0.60.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$1.20.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$108.00 to C$109.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was given a C$26.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$75.00 to C$72.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$152.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$148.00 to C$150.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$2,150.00 to C$1,800.00. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $1,400.00 to $800.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$33.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$108.00 to C$110.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

