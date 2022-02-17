Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (AAPL, ADPT, ADUS, AGL, ALSN, ALV, ASYS, AVAH, BDSX, BNS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $210.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $38.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($289.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €89.00 ($101.14) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $111.00.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.