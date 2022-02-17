Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (AGYS, ASX, CHUY, DGICA, DHT, ECOL, FMBH, JKHY, KB, MNOV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 17th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

