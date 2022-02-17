Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (AGYS, ASX, CHUY, DGICA, DHT, ECOL, FMBH, JKHY, KB, MNOV)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 17th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.