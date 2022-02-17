Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

