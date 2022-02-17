Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $3.20 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00007759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $102.30 million and $1.59 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,188.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.95 or 0.07074722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00288151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00767211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013968 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00072547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00406210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00214891 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

