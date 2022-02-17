Eric M. Kirsch Sells 18,750 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 3,380,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,251. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

