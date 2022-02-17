ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

NYSE:GWH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97. ESS Tech has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $28.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWH. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.