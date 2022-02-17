Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 27,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,512. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

