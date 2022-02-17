Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $398,775.05

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $398,775.05 and approximately $88,102.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00107920 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.