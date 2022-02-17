Etsy (ETSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $140.41 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $125.37 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.71.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Etsy by 857.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

