Etsy (ETSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $140.41 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $125.37 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.71.
In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etsy (ETSY)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.