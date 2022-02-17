European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Up 39.6% in January

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in European Wax Center by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 202,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

