Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVBG opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. Everbridge has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.