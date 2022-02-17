Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 470,020 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.92.
About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)
Featured Articles
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.