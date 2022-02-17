Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 470,020 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.92.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

