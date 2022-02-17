EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.17. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 14,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $260.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,933,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 150,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.