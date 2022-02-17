ExclusiveCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,453.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $287,807.69 and $2,453.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005941 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

