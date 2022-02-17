Exeedme (XED) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $461,574.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Exeedme has a market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $461,574.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

