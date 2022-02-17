ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXLS stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ExlService by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Earnings History for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.