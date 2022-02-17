ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXLS stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ExlService by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

