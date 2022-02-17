Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $79,043.58 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.31. 2,930,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $167.89.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.96.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.