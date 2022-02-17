Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Sells $2,153,660.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.31. 2,930,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.96.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.