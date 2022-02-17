Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 45,891 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.31. 2,930,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

