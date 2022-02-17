Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.06. 1,272,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,817. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

