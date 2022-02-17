Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
EXFY opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79. Expensify has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $51.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $327,000.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
