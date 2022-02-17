Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

EXFY opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79. Expensify has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $327,000.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

