Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 612,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.40. 3,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78. Exponent has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.