F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $97,965.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.14. 17,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,640. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

