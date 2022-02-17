F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 252 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $50,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.