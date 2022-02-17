Faceter (FACE) Trading Up 73% Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Faceter has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $483,852.33 and approximately $1,650.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038535 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00107533 BTC.
About Faceter
According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “
Buying and Selling Faceter
