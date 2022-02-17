Falcon Project Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

