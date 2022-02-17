Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.30

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 41638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,809,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

