FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.12, but opened at $52.62. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $928.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

