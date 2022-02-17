Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells $149,414.88 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FSLY traded down $9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,652,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

