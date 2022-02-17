Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of FSLY traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 362,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. Fastly has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

