Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $23.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $97.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $93,363,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

