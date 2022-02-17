Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 251593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.
FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.
In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
