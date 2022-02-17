Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 251593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after buying an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,425,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

