Fatcoin (FAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,420.00

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $8,420.00 worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fatcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00107760 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin (FAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,655,308 coins. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.