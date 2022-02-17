Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.20

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 88725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

