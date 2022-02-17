Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

