Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$6.10. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The stock has a market cap of C$158.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.