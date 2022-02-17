Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,306,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.