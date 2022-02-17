Financial Review: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) vs. Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 14.97% 14.58% 6.05% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mondelez International and Real Good Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $28.72 billion 3.22 $4.30 billion $3.04 21.79 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mondelez International and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 9 0 2.90 Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mondelez International presently has a consensus price target of $72.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.20%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals. Its brands include, but are not limited to, Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates, and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

