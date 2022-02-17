Fire Lotto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 71.5% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $202,185.87 and $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

