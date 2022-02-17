First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AG. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

AG stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $20.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 45,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

