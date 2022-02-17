First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Keith Neumeyer Sells 12,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,055,567 shares in the company, valued at C$60,833,505.
Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00.
FR traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$15.23. 588,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.01. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 84.02.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
