First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 393,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 243,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

