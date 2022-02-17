First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 4,532,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 19,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

