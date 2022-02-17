First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.34 on Thursday, hitting C$34.42. The company had a trading volume of 873,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$23.59 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$37.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

