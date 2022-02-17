First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.93.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.42. The company had a trading volume of 873,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,333. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.22.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

