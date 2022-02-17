First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $50,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $84.84 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

